The Owls are flying – 14 unbeaten in their League One title tilt and unbeaten in 90 minutes in 19 matches and 106 days across all competitions.
It had been noted that Wednesday’s recent record after Christmas had traditionally been fairly sluggish. No longer – they’re the form team in the country.
What has inspired their second place in the table and such remarkable numbers has been their away form, for which they sit top of the League One tree with eight wins and 28 points from their 27 matches. Home form has not been an issue at this level, it was their travels that cost them promotion last time.
Suddenly, they’re a monster on the road.
Several players have joined Darren Moore in speaking about the experienced and more rugged nature of the dressing room, pieced together in a summer free of transfer embargoes and spending bans.
And while that appears to be a major factor in their overall improvement – at Wycombe Will Vaulks made it plain ‘it was days like this that they signed me for’ – there’s been a monumental shift in the squad’s adaptability and how the management have been able to set them up differently depending on the situation.
In 75 minutes, before Newcastle panicked and went more direct, the Owls fielded only seven headers as the top tier side sought to beat them on the deck. Against Wycombe they won 30 and dealt with the threat up high.
In matches against Fleetwood, Port Vale and Cambridge United they were tasked with breaking down a low block, a team set up to counter and a team looking to play a little football. They won each game.
It’s a fiercely impressive trait for a side that early on in the season was accused of having ‘no Plan B’ on social media and on message boards.
“Last season we were more one-dimensional as a team and what we are this season is we're more resilient and we can switch-up our play,” Moore told The Star.
“We can play against a percentage team, we can play against a footballing team. It's about that detail.
“There's also the ability to have changes in personnel. To have Marvin Johnson come out of the team after a 5-0 against Cambridge and then Newcastle, for Reece James to come in, it's about being able to re-jig the pack as and when we see fit.
“We look at the strengths and weaknesses of the team and we make adjustments on that.
“Every single one of the players know they have a job to do and they know they must be ready when called upon,” Moore said. “That call can come at any time.
“I've told them that the worst thing they can do is second-guess me in terms of thinking the line up will be the same - it can change week-on-week regardless of our tremendous run of games. They all have jobs to do.”