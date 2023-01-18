Comments on classy return of long-time Sheffield Wednesday fan favourite shows fire in Owls squad

You’d think it would be easy for a man of Jack Hunt’s time of life to fall into a state of complete disillusionment during 154 days in the football wilderness.

That was the length of time the 32-year-old had to wait between League One starts this season, a five-month stretch that saw Liam Palmer, Callum Paterson, Dominic Iorfa, Alex Mighten and Mallik Wilks handed starts in his position ahead of him.

There were mitigating factors aplenty of course, not least a nasty chest infection that set him back several weeks and form in cup outings that he himself would probably admit hardly kicked the manager’s door down in Hunt’s hunt for more regular league involvement.

Jack Hunt has had to wait for his chance in a Sheffield Wednesday shirt.

But having come in from the cold following two eye-catching substitute appearances to play a full 90 minutes at Wycome Wanderers on Saturday, Hunt signalled a classy return to the fold. With Palmer and Iorfa reporting for duty in a back three and Mighten back at Nottingham Forest, it suddenly feels like Hunt’s place to lose.

His is just one of a handful of Wednesday ‘redemption stories’ this season, with the likes of Iorfa, Marvin Johnson and Reece James bouncing back from difficult starts to the season, with Akin Famewo battling back from long-term injury and Cameron Dawson regaining favour between the posts after more than two years.

Speaking to The Star, Wednesday boss Darren Moore spoke glowingly of Hunt’s professionalism and hunger in recent weeks, describing extra hours on the training ground the former Bristol City man put in to earn his place back in the side after such a long time out.

“He's done brilliant in keeping himself right and keeping himself fit,” Moore said.

“He's had to wait his time and has gone a lengthy spell not having played. It was right to bring him in today with Mark McGuinness going back and I thought he showed his experience and quality using the ball going forward. I imagine he'll be very happy with his outing.

