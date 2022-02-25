The former Wolves, Nottingham Forest and Watford midfielder played two games for Sheffield United in September but was released on deadline day and has now joined the Brewers on a deal until the end of the season.

The Algeria international is the second free agent brought in by manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink this month after former Everton striker Oumar Niasse, who started his first game against Sunderland in midweek.

Sheffield Wednesday’s League One rivals Burton have signed free agent Adlene Guedioura (photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images).

Guedioura said: “I’ve played here a few times and it’s a nice club – I want to get some game time here and hopefully it can help me to show that I'm ready and available to play for my country again.”

Tough baptism of fire for Derek Adams

Derek Adams will take charge for the first match of his second spell as Morecambe boss against Sky Bet League One play-off chasers Ipswich.

Adams, who has signed a deal until at least June 2023, led the Shrimps to promotion last season but left to take over at Bradford – only to be sacked earlier this month.

The Bantams have replaced him with former Wales and Manchester City boss Mark Hughes.

Charlton boss on injury setbacks

Charlton boss Johnnie Jackson says he’s enduring the ‘toughest period’ of managerial career so far.

The Addicks have lost their last four games and were without eight first-team players for Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat by MK Dons.

“It’s the toughest period I’ve had – not just the results but the people we’ve had out makes it even more challenging,” said Jackson, who was appointed Charlton’s permanent manager in December.

“I firmly believe the whole picture of the season would look different if we’d kept those guys fit.

“To have that many key players out is going to make things difficult. The facts are there – with all the guys fit we compete with every one of those teams. We’ve just fallen a little bit short in some of them and to say those guys would’ve made a difference, I don’t think that is overstating it.”