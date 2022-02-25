The Addicks, who are now managed by Johnnie Jackson, have lost four on the bounce and now find themselves looking over their shoulders in the League One relegation battle.

In-form Wednesday beat struggling Doncaster Rovers last time out and can move back into the play-off places with a win.

Barry Bannan in action for Sheffield Wednesday against Charlton in the reverse fixture. Photo: Steve Ellis.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the clash.

What time does Sheffield Wednesday vs Charlton Athletic kick-off?

Sheffield Wednesday vs Charlton Athletic kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Charlton Athletic team news

Darren Moore is again expected to provide a full injury update in his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon.

Dominic Iorfa made his long-awaited return to action on Wednesday when he featured for an Owls under-23 side, but Saturday could come too soon for him.

The Addicks will be without forward pair Chuks Aneke and Conor Washington, but Jayden Stockley and attacking midfielder Scott Fraser could play some part in the match upon their return from injury.

Is Sheffield Wednesday vs Charlton Athletic on TV?

Sheffield Wednesday vs Charlton Athletic has not been chosen for TV coverage, but match highlights will be shown on the EFL on Quest show from 9pm.

How can I stay up to date with the match?

The Star’s Owls correspondents Joe Crann and Alex Miller will be at the match and providing live updates, analysis and post-match reaction.

You can follow them on Twitter – @YesWeCrann and @AlexMiller91.

Who is the match referee?

Oliver Langford is the match referee.

He will be assisted by Matthew Jones and Bhupinder Gill.The fourth official is Marc Edwards.

What are the latest betting odds?

Sheffield Wednesday – 19/20

Draw – 23/10