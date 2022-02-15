Adams arrived at the Utilita Energy Stadium in June, just weeks after he won promotion to the third tier with Morecambe via the play-offs.

But he only managed to earn nine wins from 37 games in charge at the West Yorkshire club and departs just eight months into a three-year deal.

Former Plymouth Argyle and Morecambe manager Derek Adams has been sacked by League Two outfit Bradford City following their 1-0 loss to Exeter on Saturday (photo by George Wood/Getty Images).

Bradford City’s chief executive officer Ryan Sparks said: “On behalf of the board, it is with deep regret that we have come to the decision to part company with Derek Adams.

“A sustained period of consideration has led to this decision and it is felt that, with all things taken into account, the club must move in a different direction with regards to the role of first-team manager.

“We would like to thank Derek for his efforts while at Valley Parade, and wish him the very best for the future.”

Reading sign former Rangers winger

Reading have confirmed the signing of former Rangers winger Brandon Barker until the end of the season.

The deal comes after the 25-year-old impressed on trial with Reading after the mutual ending of his contract with the Scottish champions at the end of January.

A product of Manchester City’s academy, Barker has also had previous loan spells at Rotherham, Preston and Oxford.

Royals manager Veljko Paunovic told the club website: “I am very pleased to welcome Brandon to Reading on a three-month contract that is the right opportunity for both the player and the club.