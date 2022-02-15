Women's Euro 2022 fan park with giant screen coming to Sheffield this summer

Plans are afoot for a family friendly fan park on Devonshire Green, which it is hoped will be open for the duration of the competition from 6 to 31 July.

Sheffield is one of nine host cities across England that will stage the event.

Football fans watch the World Cup Semi-Final between England and Croatia on Devonshire Green in 2018.

"It’s going to be a big thing for Sheffield putting on such a major tournament,” said councillor Anne Murphy, who has been involved in the city’s preparations.

"Hopefully it’s going to bring quite a lot of visitors into the city who will spend their money."

Food stalls will be on site, cllr Murphy said, but she could not confirm if alcohol would be sold.

"I don’t know about bars because there’s bars along that stretch of Division Street anyway,” she added.

"There will be a family atmosphere, they (organisers) want to encourage as many families there as possible.”

Sheffield is set to host the current European champions Holland throughout the competition as well as the national team of Sweden.

Both sides are among the tournament favourites and will play each other at Bramall Lane on Saturday 9 July (8pm kick-off).

That match could be the first shown on Devonshire Green.

Bramall Lane will stage three group games in total as well as the semi-final for England’s side of the draw, meaning the Lionesses - who are likely to include former Blades pair Millie Bright and Ellie Roebuck in their team - could play in Sheffield.

Three group-stage matches and a quarter-final clash will also take place at Rotherham United’s New York Stadium.

All of these fixtures will be shown at the fan park, it is hoped, as well as other major matches.

It is thought planning permission will be needed for the space, with an application expected to be submitted soon.

Organisers also hope to display artwork related to the women’s game throughout the city centre, including monoliths on Barker's Pool.

No fewer than 6,000 England fans packed Devonshire Green during the 2018 World Cup to watch the Three Lions in the semi-final on a giant 46m screen.