The situation surrounding Sheffield Wednesday’s Danny Röhl and Southampton has an extra element to consider - that of his Owls staff.

Röhl has brought in practically a whole new technical team since his arrival at Hillsborough, with the likes of Sascha Lense, Chris Powell and Henrik Pedersen playing a huge part in the club’s upturn in fortunes - and forming a strong bond with the supporters along the way.

But, unlike the German boss, they will all see their current contracts with the Owls come to an end at the end of the season, meaning that any compensation that may have been payable should they leave with Röhl will no longer be relevant. He spoke after signing his own new deal about how he’d like to see discussions held regarding his colleagues, but as things stand nothing has changed on that front.

Now, with reports surfacing once again of the Saints’ interest in Röhl, our Owls writer, Alex Miller, says that the contractual status of his staff makes for an ‘interesting sidebar’ given that it could greatly reduce the amount of money Wednesday could get if the manager was to move on - and look to take any of them with him.

He said on this week’s episode of ‘All Wednesday’, “We spoke to Danny at the start of this current season about his current staff’s contracts, and the line then was that he would - in a round about way - like to see that looked at… And when I asked him last week it was a case that those contracts would be looked at at the end of this season.

“An interesting sidebar to the whole affair...”

“So it’s an interesting sidebar to the whole affair. And it’d also be interesting to see who Danny would take with him if it happened. And it’s important to say that, ‘if’… This isn’t us sat here discussing likelihoods or anything, it’s just the situation - the hypotheticals - if the reports became accurate.

“We know some of the guys are particularly close to Danny, and valued by Danny, so you’d think he wouldn’t go elsewhere alone… But there are weeks and months left yet, and if Wednesday sneak into sixth place - even the Premier League - then the whole complexion changes once again.”

Only time will tell on whether or not Röhl does move on from S6 at the end of the season, but considering the job he’s done at the club it’s unlikely that Southampton are the only club keeping tabs on his progress as a young manager. For now, however, the focus is most definitely on trying to help the Owls finish as high up the Championship table as possible - starting with this weekend’s trip to Plymouth Argyle at Home Park.

