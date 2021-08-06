Shodipo unfortunately picked up a muscle strain against Huddersfield Town, and – while the full extent of his injury is unknown – it has now been confirmed that he will not be in contention to make his league debut for the Owls at the Valley this weekend.

Speaking to the media today, Wednesday boss, Darren Moore, said, “Unfortunately, Mide will miss the game, he has picked up a muscle strain… We will monitor him and view him again next week and hopefully he will have picked up. I won't be risking him and potentially put him back further.”

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is good news regarding Florian Kamberi though, who is thought to have been cleared to play, as well as Barry Bannan – who was taken off as a precaution towards the end of the Carabao Cup game against The Terriers.

He added, “Flo has had a top, top week of training. It's just been a case of blowing the cobwebs off for him… With Baz, we took him off last week as a precaution but he is fine for tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, Moore also hinted that there could be potential debuts for other new signings, with Theo Corbeanu, George Byers, Marvin Johnson and Lee Gregory all looking to get their first runout in Wednesday colours after putting pen to paper on their respective deals at Hillsborough.

When asked about further debuts to add to the six against Huddersfield, Moore explained, “We’ll have to wait and see… We’ve got a training session today, and with that I’m always mindful that we come through unscathed and that they can then get on the coach to head south.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore is busy putting together his squad for the forthcoming season.

“So we’ll look at the players today, there are a lot of new signings, and we’ll have a look and then make a judgement.”