The Darren Moore quality that could be the difference for Sheffield Wednesday against Barnsley at Wembley

That feeling that the force is with Sheffield Wednesday. Finally.
By Alan Biggs
Published 25th May 2023, 11:07 BST

That feeling that it was always meant to be done the hardest way … club records for clean sheets (24) and an unbeaten run (23) plus the mother of all comebacks to reach Wembley.

That feeling that promotion can’t be “lost” for a third time. Surely?

You don’t make play-off history without big match players, do you? Surely, by the scale of their achievement in reaching the final, the Owls dressing room has laid that one to rest.

Sheffield Wednesday Manager Darren Moore gathers his players into a huddle before the penalty shoot out Pic Steve EllisSheffield Wednesday Manager Darren Moore gathers his players into a huddle before the penalty shoot out Pic Steve Ellis
Sheffield Wednesday Manager Darren Moore gathers his players into a huddle before the penalty shoot out Pic Steve Ellis

And with it any doubts, you’d imagine - and thankfully so - over the future of the manager, regardless of the outcome against brilliantly resurgent South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley on Monday.

But the big thing about Darren Moore - the really big thing about a big man in all senses - is that he doesn’t need someone like me, or anyone, to say he should remain in charge.

Neither would he take umbrage or be adversely affected if we said he shouldn’t. It all pings off.

There is a serenity about him. Whether it is to do with his faith or his nature, this is a guy at peace with himself.

Of all the scores of managers I’ve dealt with, at Hillsborough and elsewhere, I’ve never met one more impervious to pressure.

In a hothouse environment like this one, that’s not a bad trait to have.

Some coaches say they shut out what’s said about them, social media etc, but you know they don’t really mean it. It gets to them, you can see it.

All you see here is the same man, win, lose or draw. From his demeanour, you simply couldn’t tell.

Some use this as a stick to beat him with. All that nonsense about lacking passion.

But it was Moore’s protective instincts and refusal to either give up or lose focus that inspired his players to that incredible win from a four-goal deficit against Peterborough in the semi.

I just hope this prompts some supporters - an abusive minority - to treat Moore with the decency with which he treats them.

But it’s the incredible very noisy “silent” majority who deserve a Wednesday win at Wembley the most.

Last Thursday was just about the most incredible show of support - and sheer willpower - I’ve ever witnessed.

To roar behind a team with such a deficit was quite incredible.

Never seen the whole club more at one. And for that there is one man above all to thank.

Just as Michael Duff has been an inspiration for Barnsley, buoyed by their league double over the Owls.

They’re a much younger team of greater athleticism, versus the experience and - yes, I’ll say it - the bottle of battle-hardened warriors. A fascinating contrast.

It’ll be close. But, with such an upsurge of momentum and belief, I’m backing Wednesday to find one more special day to cap an extraordinary season.

