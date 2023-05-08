News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize
28 minutes ago Big Help Out: Royal youngsters join day of volunteering for coronation
2 hours ago Car left dangling over canal as passenger escapes into water
2 hours ago Dogs shot dead and man tasered in street by Met Police
3 hours ago Met Office says when hot weather will hit after bank holiday washout
4 hours ago Major change to GP appointments set to affect millions

The controversial League One Team of the Year by WhoScored rating as ONE Sheffield Wednesday player makes cut - gallery

A look at the League One WhoScore team of the season to see which Sheffield Wednesday star features.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 8th May 2023, 14:07 BST

Sheffield Wednesday are now preparing for the play-offs as they look to secure promotion, but which of the Owls players are likely to make the League One team of the season?

Wednesday are now preparing for a double date with Peterborough United as they look to secure the hard way after missing out on automatic promotion. Still, it has been an impressive season for Darren Moore’s men, who were unlucky to be beaten to the punch by Ipswich Town by just two points, racking up 96 points in total.

Despite that, data specialists WhoScored’s League One team of the season features just one Owl. Here we round up the full best XI to see who makes the cut.

WhoScored rating - 7

1. James Trafford (Bolton)

WhoScored rating - 7

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating - 7.2

2. RB - Shaun Rooney (Fleetwood Town)

WhoScored rating - 7.2

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating - 7.3

3. CB - Eiran Cashin (Derby)

WhoScored rating - 7.3

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating - 7.1

4. CB - Caleb Taylor (Cheltenham Town)

WhoScored rating - 7.1

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:League OnePeterborough UnitedDarren MooreIpswich Town