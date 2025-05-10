A summer of change awaits for Wednesday once again, with wholesale changes expected at Hillsborough as at least 16 players see their current deals coming to an end. It was revealed by The Star yesterday that Ryo Hatsuse’s contract is also up at the end of June, adding him to the list of those who could end up moving on.

It means that, as things stand, the Owls wouldn’t be able to put together a full matchday squad without delving into their youth setup, and three of those who are contracted made only 23 Championship appearances between them in 2024/25. Danny Röhl, or whoever was to replace him if he leaves, will certainly have a busy period ahead of them as the squad is built up once again.

We’ve put together a list of all of those players that will currently report for preseason as contracted Wednesday players, however with options to be potentially exercised the number could grow once the Owls’ retained list is eventually confirmed.

Where possible we’ve also reported how long each player’s deal will last for, stretching from 2026 through to 2028.

Pierce Charles Thankfully he signed a new long-term deal at Wednesday that sees him contracted for the next two seasons. The hope is that he'll be number one in 2025/26

Di'Shon Bernard Bernard signed a lengthy contract when he committed to the Owls a year ago, putting pen to paper on a deal that should see him remain at Hillsborough until 2027.

Dominic Iorfa The long-serving Owls defender is believed to have one more year left on his current deal at S6. He should hit 200 club appearances next season.

Max Lowe Lowe has featured regularly for Wednesday this season, and become a firm favourite. The defender is believed to have signed a two-year deal in June.