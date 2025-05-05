While Wednesday’s policy of not revealing contract lengths when they’re signed at Hillsborough makes it difficult to report without caveats over potential options and clauses written into deals at S6, The Star understands that at least 15 players will see their current contracts come to an end come the start of July.
The list includes top scorers, fan favourites, promotion-winners and even the club’s captain, Barry Bannan, and at this point in time many of them are still unaware about what next season holds for them - or where they’ll be playing.
It’s understood that any players who do have options to extend in their contract must be informed of the decision to exercise by the third Saturday in May - which is the 17th this year - and it’s also the same date by which players have to be told whether they will be offered a new deal or not.
More will be revealed whenever the club announces their retained list ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, however there have been no indications yet when that will be.
Here are 15 players that may well have played their last game for the Owls:
