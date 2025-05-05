While Wednesday’s policy of not revealing contract lengths when they’re signed at Hillsborough makes it difficult to report without caveats over potential options and clauses written into deals at S6, The Star understands that at least 15 players will see their current contracts come to an end come the start of July.

The list includes top scorers, fan favourites, promotion-winners and even the club’s captain, Barry Bannan, and at this point in time many of them are still unaware about what next season holds for them - or where they’ll be playing.

It’s understood that any players who do have options to extend in their contract must be informed of the decision to exercise by the third Saturday in May - which is the 17th this year - and it’s also the same date by which players have to be told whether they will be offered a new deal or not.

More will be revealed whenever the club announces their retained list ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, however there have been no indications yet when that will be.

Here are 15 players that may well have played their last game for the Owls:

1 . James Beadle Beadle wil be heading back to Brighton & Hove Albion after his loan expires - he made way for Pierce Charles for the last portion of the season | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Ben Hamer Hamer was brought in to help bring some experience to a young goalkeeping setup and aid the development of Beadle and Pierce Charles. By all accounts he's done that, but wasn't able to make a first team appearance. | Bill Wheatcroft Photo Sales

3 . Pol Valentin It's thought that Valentin, who Wednesday rebuffed approaches for previously, is out of contract this summer. It may well be that there is an option in his deal. | Steve Ellis Photo Sales