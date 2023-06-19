The 13 Sheffield Wednesday legends that Owls star will join with huge milestone next season - gallery
Sheffield Wednesday star, Liam Palmer, will become just the 14th player to reach 400 appearances for the club next season as long as he makes just three more appearances.
Palmer had an incredible 2022/23 campaign, playing more games and minutes than he ever has before in a single season, and going on to win a whole host of individual awards along the way. He also happened to be the player that scored the Owls’ dramatic late equaliser in the Miracle of Hillsborough against Peterborough United.
The win over Barnsley at Wembley last month was his 397th appearance for the club more than a decade after his debut back in 2010, and after a clause was triggered in his contract he’ll almost certainly be adding to that tally in the Championship next season.
‘Palms’ will join a very exclusive group of players to have passed the 400-game mark once he makes those three extra appearances, and if all goes well for him then he could even clamber up into the club’s top 10 appearance-makers of all time, becoming the first modern day player to do so since Kevin Pressman.
Here are the other 13 players who have over 400 Wednesday outings to their name: