Sheffield Wednesday star, Liam Palmer, will become just the 14th player to reach 400 appearances for the club next season as long as he makes just three more appearances.

Palmer had an incredible 2022/23 campaign, playing more games and minutes than he ever has before in a single season, and going on to win a whole host of individual awards along the way. He also happened to be the player that scored the Owls’ dramatic late equaliser in the Miracle of Hillsborough against Peterborough United.

The win over Barnsley at Wembley last month was his 397th appearance for the club more than a decade after his debut back in 2010, and after a clause was triggered in his contract he’ll almost certainly be adding to that tally in the Championship next season.

‘Palms’ will join a very exclusive group of players to have passed the 400-game mark once he makes those three extra appearances, and if all goes well for him then he could even clamber up into the club’s top 10 appearance-makers of all time, becoming the first modern day player to do so since Kevin Pressman.

Here are the other 13 players who have over 400 Wednesday outings to their name:

1 . Liam Palmer - 397 Palmer is the longest-serving player at the club, and this season managed to play a huge role in the club's promotion into the Championship - he won the Player of the Season award along the way as well. Quite the season.

2 . Nigel Worthington - 417 The man from Ballymena spent 10 years with the Owls - joining in the season they earned Division Two promotion (1984) and leaving in 1994 after the success of 1991 and nearly year of 1993.

3 . Ellis Rimmer - 417 Between 1928 and 1938 Rimmer became a huge part of a very successful Owls era. Won two first division titles in 1929 and 1930, before helping them lift the FA Cup trophy and Community Shield in 1935. Scored 140 goals - one of the highest scorers in club history.

4 . Mark Hooper - 423 Hooper's Wednesday career was almost identical to Rimmer's - except for the fact that he was himself a local lad from Sheffield. Two league titles, two cups, and 136 goals for the winger.

