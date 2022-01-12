The Owls are on the lookout for defenders but have been linked with a handful of bright you things in other positions.

The latest is Chelsea starlet Tariq Uwakwe, a player that The Star revealed was of interest to Darren Moore in the summer. Indeed, it was later revealed that Uwakwe had been taken on trial at Middlewood Road.

Uwakwe played in a pre-season match against West Bromwich Albion and was set to feature in a match with Wrexham, but the game had to be called off due to positive coronavirus tests among the Welsh side.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Though that trial ended without a deal being struck, Moore said he had been impressed by Uwakwe’s efforts. The Star reported that Wednesday remained keen on the youngster and that the door remained open for a possible move.

A 22-year-old midfielder, Football Insider have indicated that interest has reignited, with the Premier League giants reportedly open to letting him leave for no fee, though Wednesday would be beholden to a sell-on clause.

The report suggests Scottish Premier League side Motherwell are also interested along with a handful of other unnamed League One clubs.

Uwakwe spent much of last season on loan in League One at Accrington Stanley, where he bagged four goals and four assists in 21 matches for the Lancashire side.

Chelsea youngster Tariq Uwakwe has been of interest to Sheffield Wednesday for some months.