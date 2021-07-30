The 21-year-old is said to have impressed during his time training with the Owls earlier this month, but missed out on the opportunity to get a second friendly under his belt when Wednesday’s game against Wrexham was called off.

Uwakwe did play against West Bromwich Albion though, and it seems as though Darren Moore liked what he saw from him in that game and the days that followed.

Moore told the media this week that both Uwakwe and fellow trialist, Sylvester Jasper, were no longer at the club and had returned to Chelsea and Fulham respectively, but that doesn’t seem to be the end of their potential pursuit of the former.

The Star understands that the Owls are continuing to keep tabs on the former Accrington Stanley loanee, and that they would be open to getting a deal won with the Blues for the coming season if the opportunity arose.

Whether that opportunity will arise, however, remains to be seen at this point in time.

Wednesday have had a busy window so far, signing the likes of Dennis Adeniran, Mide Shodipo, Jaden Brown, Jack Hunt, Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Lewis Wing, while several other names have also made his way onto their list of potential targets as Moore looks to try and build a side capable of earning promotion back into the Championship at the first time of asking.