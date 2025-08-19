Steve Ellis

Henrik Pedersen has expressed a continued admiration for how Sheffield Wednesday players are handling the ongoing situation at the club.

Wednesday’s changing room has been culled of big names in a summer of chaos that has seen off-field turbulence take precedence over football, leaving a threadbare squad list in which young players have had to step up into the senior squad ahead of time. The Owls have battled hard in their three competitive matches so far this season but have ultimately fallen short in league matches against Leicester City and Stoke City.

Alongside the youngsters making the step-up, the match minutes list has seen a handful of last season’s fringe players step up into more senior roles in the line-up. Svante Ingelsson played more than 90 minutes in only two league matches last season but has played every moment so far, the Swede standing out as one of the foremost performers so far. Jamal Lowe has gone from one 90+ minute outing to start both Championship games, while Liam Palmer and others have stepped into the breach to good impact.

“Most of these boys have not payed 90 minutes for a long time and of course many of the boys were not regular starting 11 players last season,” Pedersen said. “They have to get used to playing 90 minutes, 80, 70, 90 minutes. But the boys are working really, really good. They are working all together through this.

“I can see that the boys are growing and they are not falling into ‘Everything is good or everything is poor’, they have different colours in their analysis. They know that where we do something well, we can do more somewhere to be more effective. Here we can grow or maybe we have a problem next time.

“The boys are interested in the game. I hear them speaking in the half-time about doing this or that better, stopping doing something or doing more of this. They are so very motivated about football and they are motivated to grow.”