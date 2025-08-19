Sheffield Wednesday fan group, the London Owls, will be protesting against owner, Dejphon Chansiri, outside the Thai embassy early next month.

Wednesdayites have had enough of the Owls chairman, and the last few months have been the straw that broke the camel’s back. Issues with wages have been a constant for some time now, and an inability to give assurances over the club’s financial future has led to new manager, Henrik Pedersen, being unable to bring in any new signings.

There have been protests and boycotts at games and over the summer, and now the fans in the capital have taken it upon themselves to add to the noise in order to raise awareness for the club’s dire situation. Their protest has been pencilled in for September 4th, exactly 158 years on from when the club was founded back in 1867.

“The London Owls are planning a protest against Dejphon Chansiri’s ownership of our wonderful football club,” a statement published today read. “We might be 160-plus miles from Hillsborough but our members feel just as strongly as those thousands closer to S6 that ‘Enough is Enough’ and unless Chansiri sells up soon then the club faces the prospect of financial ruin.

Where and when will the protest be held?

“So, after the protests organised by the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters’ Trust for the first two league games of the season, we are now drawing up plans for our own demonstration in London. The date will be September 4, the anniversary of the day we were founded back in 1867, and what better venue than the Thai Embassy in London to show our feelings about our owner and why he needs to leave the club as soon as possible.

“The protest is scheduled to run from 4-5pm and it would be great to see as many London Owls as possible there on the day. The embassy is at 29-30 Queen’s Gate, South Kensington, London SW7 5JB. It’s about a ten-minute walk from Gloucester Road tube station and 27 and 70 buses stop nearby.

“There will be Wednesdayites in London and the South-East who aren’t members of the London Owls so haven’t seen previous messages about a protest. Please join up if you live in the capital or surrounds, it costs no more than the price of a pint, we organise match travel, have darts, pool and quiz teams and full details of how to sign up are on our website www.londonowls.co.uk

“There may also be Wednesday fans who don’t live in the area but will or can be in London on that date. If so, please feel free to join us outside the Thai Embassy... The more the merrier. If you can make it on September 4 then you can contact Alan Burgess, Phone/WhatsApp: 07850 713054 and he’ll send you a link to our WhatsApp protest group.

“In addition, we are in conversation with the Supporters’ Trust in Sheffield and will be getting in touch with media contacts in both the UK and Thailand to maximise publicity about the planned protest. Let’s ensure we make our voices heard and our feelings known and play our part in helping to ‘Get Chansiri Out Of Our Club’.”

