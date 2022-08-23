Supercomputer predicts Sheffield Wednesday’s League One finish after latest win

Where are Sheffield Wednesday predicted to finish after their latest win?

Sheffield Wednesday have made a decent start to the new season as they look to return to the Championship under Darren Moore.

The Owls are currently sitting 4th in the League One table after three wins from five games and have lost only once so far in this campaign.

They are back in Carabao Cup action tonight at home to League Two side Rochdale as they look to build on their 2-0 away win at Bolton Wanderers over the weekend.

The Yorkshire outfit then have newly promoted Forest Green Rovers on Saturday at Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday have this week completed the signing of attacker Mallik Wilks from Hull City. He had fallen down the pecking order with the Tigers but was a hit with them in League One a couple of years ago, firing 22 goals in all competitions.

Here is where the Owls are predicted to finish this term, with data courtesy of FiveThirtyEight....

1. 24. Burton 41 points Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales

2. 23. Morecambe 43 points Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS Photo Sales

3. 22. Port Vale 51 points Photo Sales

4. 20. Cheltenham 52 points Photo: Harry Trump Photo Sales