Supercomputer predicts Sheffield Wednesday's final position compared to QPR, Derby County and Stoke City

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 12th Nov 2024, 20:00 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday have gone into the international break on the back of a loss

Sheffield Wednesday were beaten 1-0 away at Sheffield United in the Steel City Derby over the weekend after Tyrese Campbell’s goal early in the second-half. The Owls weren’t able to find an equaliser against their rivals and returned to Hillsborough with nothing.

It has been an inconsistent start to the season for Danny Rohl’s side and they will hope to be able to hit some form when they return to the action after the international break.

Sheffield Wednesday’s next game is a home clash against Cardiff City. In the meantime, here is a look at the latest supercomputer from Grosvenor Sport....

96 points

1. Burnley

96 points | Getty Images

92

2. Leeds

92 | Getty Images

90

3. Sunderland

90 | Getty Images

83

4. WBA

83 | Getty Images

