Sheffield Wednesday were beaten 1-0 away at Sheffield United in the Steel City Derby over the weekend after Tyrese Campbell’s goal early in the second-half. The Owls weren’t able to find an equaliser against their rivals and returned to Hillsborough with nothing.

It has been an inconsistent start to the season for Danny Rohl’s side and they will hope to be able to hit some form when they return to the action after the international break.