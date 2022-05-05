Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland. In the heart of hearts of most football fans up and down the country, it’s got the feel of an FA Cup final more than a League One play-off match-up.

But it isn’t and both clubs are where they are. Each squad contains names that are routinely described as ‘Championship players’ and both are in a rich vein of form heading into what will be a record-breaking pair of matches.

Just for a bit of fun – and remembering our obvious shade of bias here, Mackems – we’ve thrown together our ‘Combined XI’ to come up with the sort of side we think would walk the third tier title.

Recent form is playing a big factor as well as their impact on the season as a whole.

So will it be Stewart, Gregory or Broadhead up top? What about the men in midfield?

Let’s take a look..

1. GK - Bailey Peacock-Farrell The only choice, here. Peacock-Farrell has had a wobble or two for Wednesday, on loan from Burnley of course, but has made big saves at big moments and has been widely praised for his efforts. Sunderland have split their gloving duties between Ron-Thorben Hoffmann and Anthony Patterson this season. BPF gets the nod. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

2. RCB - Jordan Storey One of the January arrivals that altered the course of Wednesday's season, Jordan Storey has been a near ever-present at the back for the Owls since his arrival in January. Equally adept on the right of a back three or at its core, he's strong in the air and capable on the deck. A proper defender. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

3. CB - Danny Batth A name well-known to supporters of both clubs, Batth could easily have ended up at Wednesday in January before Sunderland came in late to claim him for the rest of the season. He spent time out of the side injured and recovered from a horror start to life in the North East but has been dependable in recent matches. A number of Wednesday players could feel aggrieved here, but Batth gets the nod on form. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. LCB - Bailey Wright Another who has spent portions of this season out of action - a theme running across defenders of both sides - Wright came into the side after Alex Neil's appointment and has been a picture of calm for the most part. Sam Hutchinson could have made it here but for the toss of a coin - he too has been excellent when fit and available. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales