Mark Beevers will be at Hillsborough on Thursday night as he watches two of his former clubs – Sheffield Wednesday and Peterborough United – go into battle in the play-offs.

The Owls have the odds stacked against them after a catastrophic first leg defeat at Weston Homes Stadium that saw them leave Peterborough with a 4-0 defeat and an absolute mountain to climb in the return leg.

Beevers, who came through the academy and spent many years with Wednesday, is back in the country after the end of his season with Perth Glory in Australia, and he says that he’s hoping to see at least some sort of comeback when the Posh make the trip to S6.

"I'm going to go down,” Beevers said. “I would have liked it to be tighter to be honest! Look, you never know. Looking at it I think Wednesday need to score a couple of early goals before half-time. It's a tall order, of course it is, but if they get that early goal they could potentially put them on the back foot. Hopefully it'll be a good night of football.

"Stranger things have happened. I'm sure there'll be a massive crowd there which can be intimidating for the away side. Hopefully they can make it a good tie."

The Owls and Posh face off at 8pm on Thursday evening in front of a big crowd at S6 for what is likely to be their final game of the season, however the crowd won’t be as big as it previously was meant to be after a number of fans returned their tickets on the back of Friday’s result.