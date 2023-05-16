News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision
Mum of murdered man speaks of grief as his killers are jailed for 40 years
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets

‘Stranger things have happened’ – Ex-Sheffield Wednesday and Peterborough United defender hoping for Owls challenge

Mark Beevers will be at Hillsborough on Thursday night as he watches two of his former clubs – Sheffield Wednesday and Peterborough United – go into battle in the play-offs.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 16th May 2023, 10:00 BST

The Owls have the odds stacked against them after a catastrophic first leg defeat at Weston Homes Stadium that saw them leave Peterborough with a 4-0 defeat and an absolute mountain to climb in the return leg.

Beevers, who came through the academy and spent many years with Wednesday, is back in the country after the end of his season with Perth Glory in Australia, and he says that he’s hoping to see at least some sort of comeback when the Posh make the trip to S6.

Read More
Legendary defender details his Sheffield Wednesday trial and explains why he did...
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I'm going to go down,” Beevers said. “I would have liked it to be tighter to be honest! Look, you never know. Looking at it I think Wednesday need to score a couple of early goals before half-time. It's a tall order, of course it is, but if they get that early goal they could potentially put them on the back foot. Hopefully it'll be a good night of football.

"Stranger things have happened. I'm sure there'll be a massive crowd there which can be intimidating for the away side. Hopefully they can make it a good tie."

The Owls and Posh face off at 8pm on Thursday evening in front of a big crowd at S6 for what is likely to be their final game of the season, however the crowd won’t be as big as it previously was meant to be after a number of fans returned their tickets on the back of Friday’s result.

MORE: ‘Our mess to sort’ – Sheffield Wednesday boss demands more after Owls collapse

Mark Beevers played for both Sheffield Wednesday and Peterborough United during his time in England. (Chris Lawton 14 Feb 2009)Mark Beevers played for both Sheffield Wednesday and Peterborough United during his time in England. (Chris Lawton 14 Feb 2009)
Mark Beevers played for both Sheffield Wednesday and Peterborough United during his time in England. (Chris Lawton 14 Feb 2009)
Related topics:Peterborough UnitedHillsboroughPeterborough