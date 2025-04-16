Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday fans will form a big chunk of a record-breaking attendance at Stoke City on Friday night.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls face off against the Potters in their penultimate away game of the season in a fixture that will mean exponentially more to the home team given that they aren’t yet clear of the Championship relegation zone. A 1-0 win over Cardiff City last time out put them in a stronger position, but beating Wednesday would see them hit the magic 50-point mark.

And with that in mind the club decided to set special prices for their Good Friday fixture, with adults paying only £10 and concessions just £5. It’s a strategy that has worked, and the club have confirmed that the fixture will now be their highest ever home attendance in the Championship with over 28.000 set to attend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A record-breaking fixture

“Stoke City will record their highest ever Championship attendance at the bet365 Stadium on Good Friday (3pm kick-off),” they said. “There is now limited availability of tickets for the match against Sheffield Wednesday, with a crowd of more than 28,000 supporters set to pack the Potters’ home for the Club’s penultimate home fixture of the 24/25 season, when Mark Robins’ side will aim to follow up last weekend’s 1-0 win over Cardiff City with another three-point haul.

“Only a limited number of single seats remain available in discounted home areas of the bet365 Stadium, while the Owls have sold their full allocation of 3,400 tickets.”

Elsewhere, it has been confirmed that Wednesdayites have bought up all of the 2,104 tickets that were allocated for the final game of the season away at Watford on May 3rd, with fans flocking to Vicarage Road as the curtain comes down on an up and down 2024/25 campaign.