The ongoing crisis at Sheffield Wednesday is one that has left people in the wider football community concerned, with Stoke City boss Mark Robins warning that the spiralling situation could stand to ‘destroy lives’.

Wednesday have been locked in payment failures for several months and have failed to meet a range of other basic financial obligations. Owner Dejphon Chansiri appears to be going month to month with regard to his commitment to fund the club, with key players having been sold to fulfil payments to employees and solidarity payments from the Premier League having funded the payment of debts for last month.

The situation rumbles on and the EFL’s independent Club Financial Reporting Unit have not been given the requisite assurances that would allow them to lift certain restrictions on the signing of new players. It paints a concerning immediate future for the club’s cashflow and puts little confidence in a swift improvement to the club’s outlook.

The Owls fought hard but ultimately lost their first home game of the season on Saturday, Stoke City running out 3-0 winners in a tightly-fought game between the boxes. Potters boss Mark Robins expressed his satisfaction with a job well done at S6 but spoke with an earnest about the sorry mess Wednesday has found itself in.

“I really feel for them,” he said. “You have a really difficult set of circumstances with the cost of living and people missing their mortgage payments and all that. It has to be hard. It must be horrendous for everybody and that’s why you feel for everyone. It can bring you together, but it can also destroy lives as well.

“It is not funny in the remotest sense and it needs to be sorted out. We feel and should feel really lucky (at Stoke).”

Robins spent a short time on loan with Wednesday towards the end of his playing career and said that while the fact he knows the club offers no increase in the anguish felt for those at Hillsborough, he knows all too well the difficulties such a chaos can offer.

The 55-year-old was long-time manager of Coventry City during their crisis years and asked whether he had any words of wisdom for opposite number Henrik Pedersen, he responded: “It’s really difficult for me to give any advice in circumstances like that. I’m going to go and see him in a minute, I don’t know the circumstances because I’m not inside the football club. Every situation is unique and there are things you can advise or whatever, but there’s not point. Unless you’re inside it, you just don’t know.”

