Sadness, hairy moments and one 7/10 in Sheffield Wednesday player ratings from Stoke City defeat

By Alex Miller

Sheffield Wednesday writer

Published 16th Aug 2025, 17:04 BST

It’s just all quite sad, ultimately. Sheffield Wednesday played out their first home match of the season to the soundtrack of anger and no little support - but were fizzled out 3-0 by Stoke City.

It feels a wee bit like it’s the fault of nobody in a tracksuit. Goals within a few moments of either restart stung, there were mistakes made and no doubt the analysis reels will pick out things to improve. But these are difficult matches to rate. Young lads are being thrown in ahead of time and things look tired. There’s little off the bench. They need more.

Svante Ingelsson provided the most eye-catching of outings from midfield and Bailey Cadamarteri continued his rough-and-tumble efforts up top. There were decent performances all over and plenty of character shown. Those left in Hillsborough at the final whistle offered a show of understanding by clapping their players off the pitch. Things could have gone better of course, but ultimately this isn’t their fault.

But as opening day dances go, this one was a wee bit sad. Here are our player ratings from Hillsborough.

Beaten at the front post for the opener but was unsighted, a long way from home for the second and didn't clear the danger for the third. Out to claim a couple well, distribution truly excellent at times.

1. Pierce Charles - 5

Beaten at the front post for the opener but was unsighted, a long way from home for the second and didn't clear the danger for the third. Out to claim a couple well, distribution truly excellent at times.

Got up and down and played very high up the pitch at times, offering enough going forward and playing a role in some of the Owls' best moments.

2. Yan Valery - 6

Got up and down and played very high up the pitch at times, offering enough going forward and playing a role in some of the Owls' best moments.

Won headers, was combative. Couple of hairy moments on the deck on a tough day. Blocked off for the third - illegally, perhaps. Made some important clearances.

3. Dominic Iorfa - 6

Won headers, was combative. Couple of hairy moments on the deck on a tough day. Blocked off for the third - illegally, perhaps. Made some important clearances.

Shaped up OK. Couple of lapses in concentration but these things happen. He should be in the role of flourishing bit-part, not as a week-on-week starter. But did well.

4. Gabriel Otegbayo - 6

Shaped up OK. Couple of lapses in concentration but these things happen. He should be in the role of flourishing bit-part, not as a week-on-week starter. But did well.

