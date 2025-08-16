It feels a wee bit like it’s the fault of nobody in a tracksuit. Goals within a few moments of either restart stung, there were mistakes made and no doubt the analysis reels will pick out things to improve. But these are difficult matches to rate. Young lads are being thrown in ahead of time and things look tired. There’s little off the bench. They need more.

Svante Ingelsson provided the most eye-catching of outings from midfield and Bailey Cadamarteri continued his rough-and-tumble efforts up top. There were decent performances all over and plenty of character shown. Those left in Hillsborough at the final whistle offered a show of understanding by clapping their players off the pitch. Things could have gone better of course, but ultimately this isn’t their fault.

But as opening day dances go, this one was a wee bit sad. Here are our player ratings from Hillsborough.

1 . Pierce Charles - 5 Beaten at the front post for the opener but was unsighted, a long way from home for the second and didn't clear the danger for the third. Out to claim a couple well, distribution truly excellent at times. | Steve Ellis Photo Sales

2 . Yan Valery - 6 Got up and down and played very high up the pitch at times, offering enough going forward and playing a role in some of the Owls' best moments. | Steve Ellis Photo Sales

3 . Dominic Iorfa - 6 Won headers, was combative. Couple of hairy moments on the deck on a tough day. Blocked off for the third - illegally, perhaps. Made some important clearances. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales