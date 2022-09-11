The 21-year-old has featured for Wednesday’s senior team already this season, but it’s unlikely that he’ll get too many opportunities to impress given the strength in depth and experience of Darren Moore’s side.

With that in mind, the club are looking at opportunities to get him out on loan – with the National League now an option given that the transfer window has closed for Football League clubs.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked about Galvin, Moore told The Star, “We know that we can still do business with the non-league clubs, the window is still open… We see him as a player that has the potential to operate and play at that level - we want to give him some first team experience.

“He’s still in training with the main group - so in terms of his learning and development, he’s still in with the main body with the first team and training each and every day.

“We feel that he’s training at a level against good players, but if we can find that opportunity for a loan for him then we think it’ll be beneficial for him to go and get 20 to 30 games and really kick on again.”

The Wednesday boss has also suggested previously that they were looking for a loan move for fellow defender, David Agbontohoma, who may also head out to the National League now that he’s recovered from the knock that he picked up against Bradford City.