Steve Bruce on Amadeu Paixao's involvement at Sheffield Wednesday

Steve Bruce, the Sheffield Wednesday chief, has confirmed Amadeu Paixao remains a big part of the club's recruitment team.

Paixao, formerly an agent with Doyen Sports, has been a close adviser to Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri for a number of years.

Amadeu Paixao, left, with Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri

Some supporters blame Paixao for Wednesday's poor transfer business since Bruce's Hull team defeated Wednesday in the 2016 play-off final.

When asked about Paixao, Bruce, who recently brought in David Downes as head of recruitment and Dean Hughes as recruitment analyst from his former club Aston Villa, said: "Look, he (Paixao) is part of the club. He's part of the structure of the club - and if he can help us with someone…

"But I think he's aware too that you can't know every player in the world - no matter how good you are.

"And I think he'll benefit from it too. We'll work together with it. He is part of the fabric of the club - there's no denying that. And if he can help us then great. The more eyes and ears you have the better."