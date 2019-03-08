Everything Liam Palmer had to say on his Sheffield Wednesday future

In-form defender Liam Palmer has revealed he "would love" to sign a new Sheffield Wednesday contract.

The 27-year-old is among nine senior players entering the final few months of their deals, including Keiren Westwood, Kieran Lee and Gary Hooper.

But Palmer, who joined the Owls as a seven-year-old in 1997 and gone on to make over 200 appearances for his boyhood club, has impressed in recent months.

On his future, Palmer told The Star: "I would love to stay here, I have been here since I was a little boy.

"I am just concentrating on doing my best for the team, playing well, and leave that (contracts) to the club and my representatives to sort something out.

"I love the club, I have been here all my life, so it would be nice to stay.

Liam Palmer is out of contract in the summer

"It’s always in the back of your mind, but I am just concentrating on playing and hopefully it will take of itself."

Worksop-born Palmer is enjoying his football and has benefited from a long run in the team. He has started 17 matches on the spin and is poised to line up at left-back when the Owls head to Derby County.

Asked if he is in the best form of his Wednesday career, Palmer said: "Possibly, yes. That ties in with playing regular, which I have not done for a couple of years now.

"I have been given that confidence from the manager and his staff.

"Also when the team is playing well, it goes hand in hand. The form has turned around and we have proven we are hard to beat. When you are in that starting mix, it does make it easier."

Derby are unbeaten in 10 home matches against Wednesday in all competitions (W7 D3 L0) since a 2-0 defeat in April 2006.

"Going there is always a tough test, especially for Sheffield Wednesday over the years," acknowledged Palmer. "It’s one of those places where we haven’t had much success - in terms of winning - but hopefully we can change that."