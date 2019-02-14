Steve Bruce demands more from his Sheffield Wednesday side as they gear up for Rotherham United challenge

Boss Steve Bruce has called on his Owls stars to "stand up and be counted" in their forthcoming South Yorkshire derby with Rotherham United.

Wednesday go to the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Saturday looking to extend their unbeaten run under Bruce to four matches.

Wednesday boss Steve Bruce

As for the Millers, Paul Warne's side slipped into the Championship relegation zone after Reading's midweek victory over Blackburn Rovers.

Time is running out for Rotherham to climb to safety. The Millers, who have lost just four times in their own backyard this season, have not won since New Year's Day.

But Bruce, whose Owls team were held to a goalless draw at struggling Millwall on Tuesday, has warned his players not to take Rotherham for granted.

"It is a Yorkshire derby and playing us is always going to be Rotherham's cup final," Bruce told The Star.

"We are looking forward to it and will be ready to go again.

Sheffield Wednesday star in limbo over his future

"Rotherham will be similar to the way Millwall are. They are up and at you. They are direct and put the ball into your box.

"They play long and play off the second bits. They have got a wonderful energy so we will have to stand up and be counted and let the football do some talking. "

It was all square in the reverse fixture as the Millers fought back from a goal down to seal a 2-2 draw.

On Bruce's impact at Wednesday, Warne said: "I think they're conceding a lot less goals since he's taken over.

"The bigger players have stepped up to the plate a little bit and they all seem to be playing for their shirts. I think it will be a different, and tougher game than we played at Hillsborough.

“He'll have them well-organised and well-prepared for us on Saturday.

“If a Will, a Semi or a Smudge bang in a 30 yard screamer in the last minute, it will be remembered forever.

“I still remember the Doncaster game fondly when we played 60 minutes of injury time with Newelly (Joe Newell). Polly (Mike Pollitt) said to me it was like Walt Disney stuff.

"I'm hopeful we can perform at a level that makes everyone proud to be a Miller."