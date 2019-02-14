Sheffield Wednesday star in limbo over his future

Sheffield Wednesday loanee Michael Hector admits he is in the dark over his long-term future.

The big central defender has starred since joining the Owls on loan from Premier League side Chelsea last August.

Owls ace Michael Hector has played 24 times this season

Hector, signed by former Owls boss Jos Luhukay, has established himself as a first-team regular, making 23 starts and one substitute appearance.

But the 26-year-old is due to return to his parent club at the end of the 2018/19 season.

When asked about his future, Hector told The Star: "I can't say much on that.

"It is down to the manager. All I can do is play.

"If he (Steve Bruce) wants me to play, I will play and give 110 per cent. It is down to him and behind the scenes to make a decision on who is here and who is not here for next season.

"All I can do is focus on each game. If I look too far ahead, then your form can drop and anything can happen."

Hector, though, has dropped a big hint he would like to remain at Hillsborough.

"I'm loving every minute of it so far," he said. "It has been a pleasure to play for Sheffield Wednesday. It is a massive club.

"I didn't realise how big the club was until after I joined. The fanbase is amazing. It has been a joy to play here."

The defender is expected to line-up against Rotherham United this weekend. Hector could be partnered at the heart of their reguard by Tom Lees if the skipper shakes off a shin injury that has kept him out of action for the last two matches.

Bruce said: "Tom is better. He could be involved on Saturday."