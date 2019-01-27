Steve Agnew pays tribute to Sheffield Wednesday’s “unbelievable” supporters after FA Cup loss to Chelsea

Sheffield Wednesday's "unbelievable" fan-base played a big role in Steve Bruce's decision to take the job.

Steve Agnew, the Owls' stand-in boss, made the admission after the Championship club's FA Cup exit.

More than 5,900 Wednesdayites cheered on the team in west London as the Owls fell to a 3-0 defeat at holders Chelsea.

Bruce is set to begin his Owls role this week following a pre-planned family holiday in the Carribean.

"Steve has made the decision to join Sheffield Wednesday because of the fans, who were just unbelievable," said Agnew. "We just never got that chance or goal to keep them going. But they stayed with it.

“It was disappointing to concede the second because at 1-0 – and it was a penalty – we said at half-time that if we continued the level of performance and organisation for a longer spell, the pressure would have increased on Chelsea.”

Agnew is looking forward to handing the reins over to Bruce.

"Steve will be in this week," said Agnew, whose led the Owls to two victories in his five matches in charge. "He will back up all the messages that we have been putting into the players.

"He will come with a lot of authority and respect. I think, both myself, Stephen Clemence and Lee Bullen have enjoyed working with the players and I think Steve will be exactly the same."