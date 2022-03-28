After a promising start to the campaign and a wobble or two, Sheffield Wednesday have stabilised to go sixth with seven matches remaining, with the nature of recent wins over Burton Albion, Cambridge United and Cheltenham Town further maintaining fan hopes they’ll stop there.

But the competition in the top third is fierce and if they are able to grab a playoff spot, the Owls will be made to work for it.

After that 4-1 Cheltenham win, what do the numbers say on where they will finish, and what about the relegation battle and the likes of Sunderland, Ipswich and Plymouth Argyle?

The number crunchers at world-renowned statistics outlet FiveThirtyEight have put the remaining fixtures, form guides and the quality of squad through the supercomputer. Here’s what the numbers say.

1. 24th - Crewe Alexandra - 31 points It's been a long, hard slog of a campaign for Crewe Alexandra, who have had widespread injury problems to battle for much of the season. After an impressive midtable showing last season relegation seems a certainty, with their chances of dropping into League Two now calculated at more than 99%.

2. 23rd - Doncaster Rovers - 35 pts Wednesday's South Yorkshire rivals have been on a downward trajectory for a few seasons and have struggled this season, sacking Richie Wellens to leave Gary McSheffrey in charge. A pick-up in results signalled a chance of survival but they've since dropped and Donny now have a 99% chance of relegation.

3. 22nd - Morecambe - 37 pts They've battled hard - and took three points off the Owls back in August - but FiveThirtyEight have Morecambe to go down, with only a one in 10 chance of survival.

4. 21st - AFC Wimbledon - 40 pts The stats gurus have AFC Wimbledon as the fourth side to go down, slapping them with a 62% chance of being relegated. A result or two over the next couple of weeks - they visit Hillsborough on Saturday - and they'll be back into it. They'll do it with a new manager, too, after the departure of Mark Robinson.