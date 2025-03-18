Statement issued as Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust condemns 'violent incidents'

The Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust has issued a statement condemning the recent violent incidents during the Sheffield derby match.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The statement, which criticised the behaviour of certain fans from both clubs, spoke of some of the issues that plagued the recent clash between the Owls and bitter rivals, Sheffield United, which the away side went on to win 1-0 thanks to a goal from Rhian Brewster.

During the celebrations of that goal it looked like a firework was thrown onto the pitch, and other similar incidents have been condemned by the club itself, with the Owls confirming that they are now under another investigation from the Football Association. The SWST has now issued a statement of their own, though did acknowledge that elements of the situation are a ‘complex issue’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We utterly condemn the behaviour and actions of a significant number of the United fans throwing bottles of liquid and other objects, spitting and general misconduct,” the statement said. "These actions have led to injuries to children and caused huge distress to the Wednesday fans who were in the firing line.”

The Trust want to work with the club and SAG

The Trust expressed their wish to work with the club and the Safety Advisory Group (SAG) to explore how the club can ensure that this does not happen again, saying, “We understand that our fans are angry and that many think that Sheffield United fans should not be placed in the upper tier of the West Stand. We do understand however that this is a complex issue. We want to work with the club and SAG to find a solution that keeps safety at the top of the agenda.”

Additionally, the Trust condemned the actions of some Wednesday fans who threw bottles and other objects onto the pitch, urging ‘true supporters’ to discourage such behaviour and report offenders to the authorities.

They went on to say, “These actions are self-defeating and could cause the club to be fined yet again. The Trust emphasized the long-standing tradition of friendly rivalry between Sheffield fans and highlighted the responsibility of individuals in positions of authority to de-escalate tensions.“The Sheffield derby is already a very challenging environment for Police and Stewards. Everyone with responsibility should be calming the situation down, not ramping it up, making it worse.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The SWST concluded their statement by calling for ‘more accountable behaviour’ from those in authority and expressed a hope for calmer derby days next season.