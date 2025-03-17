With 33,827 there to watch the game play out, this season’s Steel City derby at Hillsborough was the biggest attendance of a football game in the city since the 2015/16 campaign when that figure was topped during the Owls’ games against Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Over 30,000 of those in attendance were Wednesdayites, and they made themselves heard as they tried to roar their team on to victory. Sadly it wasn’t to be, though, and Rhian Brewster’s second half strike proved to be the difference in another tight affair between Sheffield two biggest football clubs.

Our photographer, Steve Ellis, was on hand to capture some lovely moments before the game as Wednesdayites of all ages filed in to the stands at S6 - can you spot yourself, or anyone you know, among them?