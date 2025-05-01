Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Danny Röhl has once again answered questions about the likely direction of his Sheffield Wednesday future - this time admitting the chances of him leaving were ‘open’.

The German coach heads into The Owls’ final game of the Championship season on Saturday with speculation whirring after heavy-hinted press conferences suggested a possible exit this summer. It’s widely understood that Southampton - the former Röhl employers who would have taken him in December were it not for compensation demands - are interested in taking him on. Further interest has been reported from the likes of Leicester City and RB Leipzig.

Having last week told the media that he had informed Wednesday of ‘his decision’ regarding his future, Röhl has admitted the possibility of his moving on, describing the matter as ‘open’. Whatever the 35-year-old’s intentions, it’s likely Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri will once again play hardball on any compensation negotiations and that any club wishing to sign Röhl will have to hand over a heavy fee.

For now, a degree of limbo remains. In the immediate future Wednesday have decisions to make on their out-of-contract cohort and plans will have to be put in place for their summer transfer dealings and for pre-season.

“Let’s give us the last game and then of course we will speak again, with myself, with the club,” Röhl said. “Then let’s see in which direction it goes. I think at the moment what I can say is that it’s open.

“I won’t go too much in details, we had this week, what did this week and I had sponsor dinners, I invited my staff for a dinner this week to say thank you, we had the EFL awards and all these things. Of course I got many times this question. I must say of course I put all these things away and my focus is on the last game, then let’s see what the future brings.

“It is more thank you, it is also thank you for good working together in the last 18 months, but at the moment it is not a goodbye. This is important. Let’s see what the future brings.”