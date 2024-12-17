Southampton are thought to be stepping up their pursuit of a new manager, with Sheffield Wednesday’s Danny Rohl widely tipped to take the Premier League job. The Saints confirmed Russell Martin’s sacking less than 90 minutes after their 5-0 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Recent reports claim Southampton are in ‘ongoing talks’ with Rohl over the vacant position and the Wednesday boss has past links to the south coast club, having initially arrived in the UK as part of Ralph Hasenhüttl’s backroom staff at St. Mary’s. The 35-year-old has since carved out his own promising career as the main man, guiding the Owls away from relegation trouble last season and into the Championship's top 10 as things stand.