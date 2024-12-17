Sheffield Wednesday and Danny Röhl latest as Owls return to Middlewood Road

Sheffield Wednesday manager. Danny Röhl, was at the club’s Middlewood Road training ground this morning amid speculation about his future.

The Star is led to believe that – from a Wednesday perspective – it is business as usual for the Owls boss as he continues to prepare his troops for the visit of Stoke City this weekend, despite numerous reports linking him with the vacant job at Southampton.

It’s understood that there is, and has been, plenty of interest in Röhl for some time now following his exploits with Wednesday last season, however there are not believed to have been any official approaches to the club as things stand.

Another job that may or may not prove to be an interesting one now is that of RB Salzburg, who parted ways with Pep Lijnders this week, given Röhl’s history within the Red Bull group – but Wednesday are protected by the fact that their German manager signed a new three-year deal in the summer with a substantial compensation fee attached to it.

There is an acceptance for many that the Owls boss is destined for top-flight management, whether that be in the Premier League, Bundesliga or elsewhere, however after the progress made on the field since his arrival it is still hoped that there is more to come from his Hillsborough project.

Sky Sports reporter, Florian Plettenberg, has reported that talks between Rohl and the Saints are currently taking place, however also added that ‘no formal negotiations have taken place’. For the time being, at least, there is no change at S6.

Wednesday’s players, meanwhile, were back training today after being given a long weekend that saw a number of them head abroad together, and now they’ll really knuckle down into getting themselves ready to take on the Potters on Saturday afternoon.

The Owls take on Stoke at 12.30pm on Saturday in their final home game of 2024, and everyone involved will be desperate to end the year on a high on home soil after a difficult run of results on their own patch of late. The visitors are winless in seven, and have won only two games on the road in the Championship this season.