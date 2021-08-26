Paterson has got nine goals and five assists in 49 games for Wednesday since making the move from Cardiff City at the end of last season, and played a major role in the weekend’s win over Rotherham United after he set up Florian Kamberi’s opening goal at the New York Stadium.

The Scottish international, who sadly missed out on his nation’s squad for the 2020 European Championships, has seen the likes of Josh Windass and Dominic Iorfa secure new deals of late as they entered into their last 12 months, and he admits that – having settled in now – it’d be nice to set down some roots in the Steel City.

Speaking to The Star ahead of facing Morecambe this weekend, Paterson said, “I’m not sure yet… It’s not really for me to do, it’s for agents and managers. I’m just happy where I am at the moment, I’m enjoying playing football and trying to get myself back in that Scotland squad if I can keep playing games and hopefully get some goals under my belt. I’m just enjoying where I am at the moment.”

He did go on to say that he’d love to stay at Hillsborough though, adding, “I’d love a new contract, it’s a bit of security… I’m finally getting settled, the lockdown is over so I can go and explore the city and see where all the fishing spots are.

“It’s nice to be somewhere that you can call home - it’d be nice to settle down and see a future. So yeah, I’d love a new contract, but it’s not up to me to do that. Hopefully things work out.”

‘Pato’ last found the back of the net in the final day of last season as the Owls drew 3-3 with Derby County, and he’ll be hoping to get the chance to reach double figures in a Wednesday shirt this weekend when the side make the trip to the Mazuma Stadium.