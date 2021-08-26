It’s been a tough 18 months or so in the football world, with Wednesday fans being hit harder than most as they had to suffer a relegation without being able to try and spur their team on from the stands.

Now though, with Wednesdayites back doing what they do best – home and away – things are looking up, and Moore has explained why he headed over to acknowledge them following the 2-0 win in S60 last Saturday.

Speaking after the game, the Wednesday manager said, “I wanted to go over to them after the game and show them what it means to us to have that kind of support. I was told about them before I came to Wednesday and it’s such a pleasure to see and hear them for myself.

“I felt so sorry for all the fans not being able to watch their team and watch their football for those 18 months. So to have them back is fantastic, they make such a difference to the players and we want them all to know that. They have their football back.”

Wednesday are now sitting pretty at the top of the League One table after four games, and will be hoping that another victory this weekend, against Morecambe, can make sure they stay there for a little while longer.