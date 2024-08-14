'Snake-hipped' 'Frisson of flair' - Sheffield Wednesday player ratings from chaotic Hull City cup win

By Alex Miller

Sheffield Wednesday writer

Published 14th Aug 2024, 21:42 BST

A first half of chaos, a second half slightly more chilled, a Carabao Cup first round clash successfully navigated. Sheffield Wednesday are two wins from two.

Danny Röhl wasn’t kidding when he suggested the Owls would get folk out of their seats this season. A 4-0 win over Plymouth Argyle on Sunday was enthralling partly for its dominant nature; within 10 minutes of their cup clash at Hull City a few days later we saw chaos. And everyone seemed to enjoy it.

Charlie McNeill was the hero, scoring twice in quick succession at the start of a frantic game. As debuts go, there won’t be many better in terms of his finishing and he was one of several to provide an eye-catching display.

Football at Sheffield Wednesday appears to be a big bit of fun. Watching it certainly is. Here are our player ratings from the MKM Stadium as the Owls slipped themselves into the second round.

Is a supremely talented keeper who is good with his feet and will be encouraged to make mistakes. He made a couple in possession in the first half - but most importantly grew and grew and showed huge confidence. From there he looked assured and used the ball well. Quite a prospect.

1. Pierce Charles - 7

Went bang into the action with a classic darting run and snappy cross for Smith to knock-back for McNeill's opener. Won the ball high on occasion and joined attacks but had an unusual off-night going the other way, shrugged off the ball for Hull's equaliser and twisted up once or twice by the talented Liam Millar. A mix-match outing.

2. Pol Valentin - 6

Rarely far from the game. On another day he has two goals from set pieces. Prevented a goal with an excellent goal line clearance. Had plenty of the ball, caught out on one occasion but generally very confident on the deck.

3. Michael Ihiekwe - 7

One run down the left had one member of the press box let out a little shriek of excitement such was its ferocity. Wasn't at his rock-solid best but was sound enough.

4. Bambo Diaby - 6

