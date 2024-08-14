Danny Röhl wasn’t kidding when he suggested the Owls would get folk out of their seats this season. A 4-0 win over Plymouth Argyle on Sunday was enthralling partly for its dominant nature; within 10 minutes of their cup clash at Hull City a few days later we saw chaos. And everyone seemed to enjoy it.

Charlie McNeill was the hero, scoring twice in quick succession at the start of a frantic game. As debuts go, there won’t be many better in terms of his finishing and he was one of several to provide an eye-catching display.

Football at Sheffield Wednesday appears to be a big bit of fun. Watching it certainly is. Here are our player ratings from the MKM Stadium as the Owls slipped themselves into the second round.

1 . Pierce Charles - 7 Is a supremely talented keeper who is good with his feet and will be encouraged to make mistakes. He made a couple in possession in the first half - but most importantly grew and grew and showed huge confidence. From there he looked assured and used the ball well. Quite a prospect. | Steve Ellis / UGC Photo Sales

2 . Pol Valentin - 6 Went bang into the action with a classic darting run and snappy cross for Smith to knock-back for McNeill's opener. Won the ball high on occasion and joined attacks but had an unusual off-night going the other way, shrugged off the ball for Hull's equaliser and twisted up once or twice by the talented Liam Millar. A mix-match outing. | Ellis / UGC Photo Sales

3 . Michael Ihiekwe - 7 Rarely far from the game. On another day he has two goals from set pieces. Prevented a goal with an excellent goal line clearance. Had plenty of the ball, caught out on one occasion but generally very confident on the deck. | UGC / Steve Ellis Photo Sales