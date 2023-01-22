Six-figure damage caused to Sheffield Wednesday facility as ‘abhorrent’ act sees car set alight

Sheffield Wednesday’s Community Programme have slammed the actions of those behind an ‘abhorrent’ act that saw their new football pitch ruined.

The charitable arm of the Owls set up a new facility worth over £1m last year at Jubilee Sports & Social Club on Claywheels Lane in Hillsborough, but they have now been left with six-figure damage to repair after a car was driven into the middle of the field and set alight.

Somebody broke into the facility on Sunday night, not long after Sheffield Wednesday Ladies had secured a strong 5-2 victory on there, and there is now a wait on for that vehicle to be removed.

It’s been confirmed to The Star that South Yorkshire Police have been informed and statements have been taken – and plans are now in place to get the damage repaired as soon as possible.

For those involved in putting the programme, and those who use it, it’s a bitter pill to swallow.

“It’s awful,” said Marcus Brameld, the Head of SWFC’s Community Programme. “The facility has been so well received since it opened, and we've had Sheffield Wednesday Ladies playing on it, as well as loads of members of the community - kids and otherwise.

“So for somebody to break in, drive a car into the middle of the pitch and set it alight is abhorrent. We'll now be out of action for weeks while it's repaired, and the only people losing out are those that want to use it.

“The police have been notified and we have CCTV, so that’s now being scrutinised.

“We’ve already been in touch with the company that fitted the pitch and they'll be coming to repair it, but that will take time.

“It's just really disappointing, and we're all devastated at what's happened.”

It’s a blow for the general community, as well as the Owlessess who just decided to move their teams to the facility, and anybody with information about what may have happened is being encouraged to come forward.

