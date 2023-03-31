Injured Sheffield Wednesday star man Josh Windass has been abroad on a rest and recuperation mission ahead of a hopeful return for the end of season run-in, The Star can confirm.

Windass set tongues wagging on Thursday morning having posted a ‘selfie’ image with a backdrop of sunnier climes on social media.

It comes after he suffered an injury in Wednesday’s draw against Bolton Wanderers earlier this month, leaving a hole in the Owls’ attacking output that is proving difficult to plug.

The Star understands Windass has spent some time in Spain having been given time off to rest up ahead of a return to Middlewood Road for further treatment and assessment in the coming days.

No clear timescale has been set on a date he is expected back for match contention and though an imminent return is not on the cards – Darren Moore ruled both him and George Byers out of this weekend’s clash with Lincoln City – sources suggest rumours on social media suggesting he has internally been ruled out for the remainder of the season are well wide of the mark.

After Wednesday evening’s draw at Cheltenham, Moore reflected on the impact the absence of Windass and Byers has had on the team’s fortunes. Moore also admitted Byers’ injury was more of a concern to him than that of Windass.

“To lose those kinds of players has been a blow, but we've got on with it and we've not moaned and we'll continue,” he said.

“Hopefully in the weeks to come we'll get Pato and Icky back to add to that group, which will be a welcome boost. Then hopefully we'll get more news on Josh and George.”

