It was announced this week that they have committed to being the club’s Official Taxi Partner ‘for the next three seasons’, including the 2022/23 campaign that’s currently underway.

City Taxis, the UK’s largest independent taxi provider outside of London, have been working with the Owls for over a decade now, and are pleased to have extended their working relationship for the foreseeable future.

Paul Gosney, the Business Development Director at City Taxis, told the club’s official website, “We have a lot of sporting heritage to be proud of in Sheffield and have been fortunate enough to have worked with such an iconic club as Wednesday for 12 years now.

“We are thrilled to be official partners with the blue half of the city and are very excited for the next three years, both on and off the field.”

This decision is one of several commercial announcements over the past couple of seasons, with a long-term kit deal being agreed with Macron, Host & Stay coming on board as their principal sponsor at the beginning of the campaign, and BLU Steel signing up as another piece of branding on their matchday kit.

Wednesday also teamed up with local artist, Luke Horton, recently to add some new murals to the wall outside Hillsborough on Penistone Road – however only one of them has been completed at this point in time. It’s thought that there are four in the works in total.

