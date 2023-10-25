News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
Another blow for Wednesday as the club is placed under EFL embargo
Arsenal suffer big double injury blow to give Blades fresh heart
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer

Sheffield Wednesday’s XI revealed as popular Owls midfielder returns v Plymouth Argyle

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, has made two changes to his side as they go up against Plymouth Argyle.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 25th Oct 2023, 18:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Owls were much-improved against Watford over the weekend in the German’s first game in charge, however the end result remained the same as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at Vicarage Road.

Tonight, as a couple of thousand Wednesdayites make the trip to Home Park, Röhl has brought back two popular figures - George Byers coming in for Jeff Hendrick and Lee Gregory replacing Callum Paterson, who doesn’t even make it onto the bench.

Here’s how the two teams line up -

Most Popular

Some prematch reading:

Sheffield Wednesday man back at Middlewood Road as rehab begins

Marvin Johnson returns as Wednesday turn on the style at Coventry

Ex-Wednesday man makes Owls assessment ahead of reunion with Plymouth

Related topics:George Byers