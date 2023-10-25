Sheffield Wednesday’s XI revealed as popular Owls midfielder returns v Plymouth Argyle
Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, has made two changes to his side as they go up against Plymouth Argyle.
The Owls were much-improved against Watford over the weekend in the German’s first game in charge, however the end result remained the same as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at Vicarage Road.
Tonight, as a couple of thousand Wednesdayites make the trip to Home Park, Röhl has brought back two popular figures - George Byers coming in for Jeff Hendrick and Lee Gregory replacing Callum Paterson, who doesn’t even make it onto the bench.
Here’s how the two teams line up -
