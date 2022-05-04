Sheffield Wednesday’s visit to Sunderland set for remarkable crowd with 35,000 tickets sold and counting

The 2,000 Sheffield Wednesday supporters who get their hands on tickets for the Owls’ play-off clash at Sunderland on Friday look set to be involved in a season-high crowd.

By Alex Miller
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 7:09 am

Sunderland announced on Tuesday that they had already sold 35,000 tickets for the monster clash even before they went on general sale.

Season card holders accounted for that number, which is expected to swell to an attendance of more than 40,000.

Sheffield Wednesday fans have traveled in their numbers all season and will have 2,000 among a capacity crowd at the Stadium of Light when the Owls take on Sunderland on Friday in the League One play-off semi-final. Pic Steve Ellis

It looks set to be the biggest League One attendance since the Mackems attracted 46,039 to a Boxing Day win over Bradford City in 2018 amid a major marketing push.

In terms of attendances in the regular season, Sunderland also topped the list with the match that marked the return of Jermain Defoe to the club; a 2-1 defeat to Doncaster Rovers watched by 38,395 people.

The 2,000 tickets awarded to Owls fans will be reciprocated for Sunderland fans at the Hillsborough leg, to be played on Monday 9.

The Stadium of Light is expected to be a sell-out when Sheffield Wednesday head there to face Sunderland in the League One play-off semi-final
