Sheffield Wednesday’s transfer window begins – ins, outs, and deadline day details

It’s January 1st 2023 – so happy new year, and welcome to the start of Sheffield Wednesday’s midseason transfer window.

The Owls aren’t expecting to have a particularly busy one this year, but there could be a handful of ins and outs as Darren Moore looks to bolster his ranks for their League One title push, but also look at trying to get more regular game time for some of the club’s youngsters.

We take a look at what would lie ahead…

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are the January transfer window dates?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The window is open as of this morning, meaning that deals can get finalised and registered anytime from now, and there will be plenty of deals in the works already as teams across the world look to try and get their business done early.

And there are just over four weeks for English teams to get things over the line with regards to ins and outs at their clubs – the window will shut at 11pm on January 31st, a few days before the Owls take on Plymouth Argyle in a massive fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Moore has six games to manoeuvre during the January window, giving him plenty to do as he finalises his squad whilst also trying to move up the table from third place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday's January transfer window can now begin.

Potential departures at Sheffield Wednesday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moore is keen to keep his squad together where possible, and has said previously that he’s not particularly concerned about expiring contracts or what he has called ‘speculation’ regarding Wednesday players.

He’s also said, however, that everyone has their price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum Paterson is a target for his former club, Heart of Midlothian, and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru has plenty of interest both inside the country and internationally – but it feels like it’d take pretty substantial offers to tempt them into losing players that have featured regularly over the season so far.

There’s also the possibility of some young players heading out on loan, with David Agbontohoma one player in particular that they want to get out playing senior football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The likes of Ciaran Brennan, Ryan Galvin, Luke Jackson, Paulo Aguas, Jay Glover and Will Trueman are all out at present, and it may be that that remains the case for the second half of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Potential incomings at Sheffield Wednesday

Silly season is upon us, and the Owls have already been linked with a whole host of players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In terms of Premier League youngsters, Wednesday are reportedly keeping tabs on Everton’s Tom Cannon, as well as Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Malcolm Ebiowei – both of Crystal Palace.

Then there’s Hibernian’s Ryan Porteous after he opted against signing a new deal in Scotland, and his compatriot, Motherwell defender Max Johnston, is another name said to be in the mix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s thought that Wednesday are looking at centre back options as their main concern in January given their injury build-up, however a tricky attacker with a bit of versatility may also be on their list.

Moore has said that he’s not looking for a striker, though, and he said he hopes that it won’t be a busy window for them.