Sheffield Wednesday Ladies make S6 switch in ‘momentous’ move for Owlessess

Sheffield Wednesday Ladies will be moving some of their teams closer to the home of the men’s team.

Having spent time based at Sheffield Hallam Sports Park and Chaucer Tech College, it has now been confirmed that the Owlessess will be relocating some sessions and games to the newly unveiled Sheffield Wednesday Football Club Community Programme site at Claywheels Lane.

The SWFCCP site, based Jubilee Sports & Social Club, contains a full-size, state-of-the-art 3G pitch with floodlights, dugouts and more, as well as upgraded dressing rooms and a renovated gym area.

It’s been announced this week that as of next week onwards, all junior training sessions will shift to the new site, with a selection of the club’s junior games on a Saturday morning also being held at the facility.

Meanwhile, there are plans for the senior team to use the facility in the future as well, and club chairman, Dave Higgins, says he’s delighted.

“It’s a momentous day for the ladies section, the girls and for Sheffield Wednesday,” he said.

“We’d been asked earlier this year to be partners with this project, and we added our weight behind a campaign for them to get the funding in place – and what a fantastic facility it is.

Sheffield Wednesday Ladies are moving some of their teams to the Sheffield Wednesday Football Club Community Programme facility. (SWLFC)

“We were at other venues paying out lots of money, so we’d much rather give that money to Sheffield Wednesday. It’s a fantastic set up and a fantastic place to play.

