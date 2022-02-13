Last year, just a few days before his third birthday, Jude was discovered to have neuroblastoma, a rare an aggressive form of cancer which affects 100 children in the UK each year.

He is part way through his treatment, with his course having seen him treated at both Sheffield Children’s Hospital and Weston Park Hospital.

But there is concern now over what happens when that treatment ends. His family are looking to raise £350,000 to send him to America for an experimental course of therapy they hope will significantly reduce the chances of his cancer returning in the future.

Former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Arron Jameson with his son Jude on the pitch at Hillsborough.

His father Arron is a former Wednesday player and before Sunday’s clash between the two sides the family was invited onto the pitch pre-match.

Just moments before the start of the match, long-time Wednesday man Liam Palmer noticed Jude was looking cold and placed his jacket over the little one’s shoulders. Rotherham skipper Richard Wood, a former Owl himself, came over to say hello and pass on his best wishes.

“He absolutely loved it,” said dad Arron, speaking to The Star on Jude’s big day out. “He actually thrived being on the pitch and in front of all those fans, which was a bit unexpected.

“He was looking forward to the match all day and was really excited. He’s thrilled to have been a part of it today.”

Arron played two senior matches as a goalkeeper for Wednesday between 2008 and 2014 and counts the likes of Bradford City and York City among the clubs he spent time on loan at during his time at S6.

Wednesday have been hugely supportive of the family’s effort to support Jude, for which they have been hugely grateful.

“The club reached out to us,” he said. “I know a few of the guys here and we feel so well supported by the club.

“My wife came, her dad and uncle who are both Wednesday fans.”

So what if football fans across the region – Wednesday, Rotherham or United – could join together to give added hope of reaching their target?

“It would be unbelievable,” Arron said. “We’re not a ‘why us’ family. At the end of the day, if it wasn’t us it would be another child and as parents we do whatever we can to take that probability out of it and give him every chance.

“The support we’ve had means the world. I had a choice of club when I was 15 and I chose Wednesday because it had a family feel. I felt I would be looked after and I was, I still am being. Today only reinforces that.

“My time here was great and a wonderful opportunity. It was a while ago now and it just shows the club weren’t quick to forget.”

The fundraising effort to support Jude is approaching the £20,000 mark and there is a long way to go.