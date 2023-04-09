News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday’s surprise league addition on Steven Gerrard link and life under ‘great coach’ ex-Owls boss

Few players have benefited from the sort of football upbringing enjoyed by the newest name to feature in a Sheffield Wednesday matchday squad.

By Alex Miller
Published 9th Apr 2023, 07:00 BST

Attacking midfielder Sam Durrant was included on the bench in the Owls’ 1-1 draw at Oxford United in no small part due to an injury crisis within the squad’s forward ranks.

The 21-year-old was a surprise inclusion brought in in response to Michael Smith’s injury and remained an unused substitute.

Speaking to The Star earlier this season, Durrant spoke about a young career that started out at Everton before he was bought by Liverpool in his teens. Four years playing in European competition under Reds legend saw him score the winner in a dramatic win over Juventus.

Sam Durrant (right) looks on after he made the bench in Sheffield Wednesday's 1-1 draw at Oxford United. Pic: Steve Ellis.Sam Durrant (right) looks on after he made the bench in Sheffield Wednesday's 1-1 draw at Oxford United. Pic: Steve Ellis.
Sam Durrant (right) looks on after he made the bench in Sheffield Wednesday's 1-1 draw at Oxford United. Pic: Steve Ellis.

Four years at Blackburn Rovers – including one on professional terms – came before his release from the Ewood Park club last summer. After a successful trial period he signed for Wednesday.

Durrant spoke humbly and was thankful of formative years under former Owls manager Alan Irvine at Everton – a ‘great coach’ in his words.

“I worked with Steven Gerrard and Pep Lijnders, Neil Dewsnip, Alan Irvine,” said the softly-spoken and ambitious youngster. “These are all big coaches with big names and it’s incredible being able to learn from these people with such experience and a record in the game.

“I was working with my idol. I respect him so much and everything he did in the game. I learned so much in the game and he was so good to me. I owe him loads.”

On his progress at Wednesday so far, the under-21s wide man said: “It’s been a tough start coming in, being injured, getting back in and being injured again but I like the club, I like the way it is and I feel like I can thrive here.

“I pulled the tendon off my groin and was out for two and a bit months with that, came back and pulled the other one off. It was frustrating but I feel good and I’m getting back into it.

“Last year was a really tough year, getting released by Blackburn and then having these injuries. It’s tough mentally and physically but you have to keep yourself at it and take the chances when they come.

“I’m enjoying it here.”

