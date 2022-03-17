Sheffield Wednesday's summer transfer activity underway as World Cup prompts early moves

The Star revealed last week that the Owls recruitment team had been to see a number of players, including Bradford City skipper Paudie O’Connor.

And with trialists set to join Wednesday’s under-23 squad in the coming weeks, it’s clear the club has en eye set on recruitment for next season.

Though he wouldn’t be drawn on names, Wednesday boss Darren Moore told The Star wheels are in motion with regard to possible additions.

The coming transfer window will be his second in charge of the club, though it will be – all being well – the first in which he is able to pay transfer fees with the club’s EFL transfer restrictions set to be lifted.

Moore explained that the winter’s World Cup in Qatar is compressing things and with clubs set to return to pre-season early, there is no time to waste when it comes to making moves.

“They’re already off and doing it and believe it or not, the phone is already starting to ring in terms of preparation for next season,” Moore told The Star.

“It’s a really funny time as a manager because you’re so intent and focused on this season, but you have to keep an eye on next season. It’s bizarre to think that pre-season will start the second or third week in June, you calculate the time and it’s ridiculous in terms of how quick we’ll be back.

“There’s a lot going on. With everything that’s happening with the World Cup in the winter months, everything has moved on ten-fold this year.”

Wednesday have nine matches remaining in League One and their sole focus remains on achieving promotion to the Championship.

Moore continued: “There’s so much to prepare for in pre-season, there’s so much to prepare for now, but we maintain that focus this season because it’s still all to play for.

“That’s the challenge we have now, but is the recruitment in working order? Yes. Are things happening behind the scenes? Yes.