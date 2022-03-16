The 21-year-old, who made two first team appearances and featured several times on the bench for the Owls over the past two seasons, is on the lookout for a new club having been advised his services were no longer required at S6.

So too is defender Declan Thompson, who hit the headlines in January last year after making his debut in an FA Cup win at Exeter City, as well as Kwame Boateng and Jayden Onen who both joined the club earlier this season.

Released youngster Liam Waldock made his first team debut for Sheffield Wednesday last season.

Josh Render is another player with first team bench experience to have left the club, while Alex Bonnington, Lewis Farmer, former Arsenal youngster Josh Dawodu and former Chelsea prospect Charles Hagan – who spent time out on loan at Hampton & Richmond earlier this season – make up the rest of the list.

Speaking to The Star last week, first team boss Darren Moore made clear a number of players would be allowed to leave Middlewood Road before the end of the season, allowing them to seek trials with new clubs ahead of the summer.

He said: “We’ve made some decisions and I think it’s right that you give younger players the opportunity to go and play and secure contracts elsewhere.

“When you allow the players to go, it opens the door for the younger under-18s and you put them into an environment playing with players a couple of years older.

“It gives the young promising 17 or 18-year-old players a look at where they need to go to as a level.”

Wednesday will give opportunities to a handful of trialists over the next coming weeks as they look to enter a new era in the under-23s with manager Neil Thompson.

The departures also free up space in the squad for the club’s talented under-18 squad, many of whom featured in Tuesday’s 1-0 mini-derby win over Sheffield United.